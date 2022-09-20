William Anthony Greenwell, “Tony”, 49, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 13, 2022 at his home. Born on February 24, 1973 in La Plata, MD, he was the son of Molly Greenwell of Mechanicsville, MD and the late Gilbert Greenwell. Tony was the husband of Bridgett Greenwell, whom he married on September 4, 1993 in Mechanicsville, MD. He is survived by his children Cody Greenwell of Mechanicsville, MD, Amanda Greenwell (Travis) of Mechanicsville, MD, Miranda Ellington (Quan) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Brianna Greenwell of Mechanicsville, MD, his sister Kim Greenwell of Leonardtown, MD, as well as four grandchildren.

Tony graduated from Leonardtown High School. He was an HVAC Mechanic for T.N. Bowes for 17 years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday September 21, 2022 from 9:30 AM TO 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Greenwell, Travis Parker, Daquan Ellington, Jesse Tippett, Luke Pahel, and Danny Kamperian.