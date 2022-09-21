Upper Marlboro Man Arrested for Shoplifting at Safeway in Prince Frederick

On September 15, 2022, Deputy McCourt of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Safeway located at 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft that had already occurred.

The complainant advised a male entered the store, stuffed multiple food items into his backpack, and fled the scene.

Deputy First Class Callison located the male suspect matching the description in the area of the McDonald’s in Prince Frederick.

The suspect Kory Dwight Jackson, 25 of Upper Marlboro, was found possessing a backpack with the stolen merchandise (4 packs of sausage, 2 snow crab leg clusters, 2 cans of canned crab meat). During a search of the backpack, a clear glass tube with a burnt end was found.

Jackson was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for the theft and possession of the crack pipe. A search of Jackson’s person during booking revealed a baggie containing a white powdery substance (suspected Fentanyl) and burnt copper fibers. Jackson was charged with Theft: Less than $100, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia, Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement, Possessing or Receiving CDS While Confined, and Obstructing and Hindering an Arrest.

