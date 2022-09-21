Police Arrest Woman in Chesapeake Beach for Disorderly Conduct

On September 18, 2022, Deputy First Class Idol of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6100 block of 6th Street in Chesapeake Beach, for a medical emergency.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a male subject laying on the front porch and a female identified as Dorthy Elizabeth Pulanco, 28 of no fixed address, lying face down in the driveway.

As deputies began attending to Pulanco, she became very agitated and disorderly and physically assaulted a deputy on scene. Pulanco was asked to vacate the area so the male subject could be evaluated, but refused to do so and continued to curse at first responders.

Pulanco was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, and Obstructing and Hindering an Arrest.

