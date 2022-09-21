Loaded Firearm and Quantity of Marijuana Recovered During Traffic Stop in Bryans Road

On September 18 at 4:14 p.m., a patrol officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, in Bryans Road after observing a speeding violation.

Upon approaching the car, the officer detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana.

Investigation revealed several plastic baggies containing 57 grams of suspected marijuana. A loaded firearm was also safely recovered from the driver’s side area.

The driver and sole occupant, Nailah Imani Rogers, 20, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

On September 18, a district court commissioner released Rogers on personal recognizance.

Officer McCuen is continuing the investigation.