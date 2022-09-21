Police Investigating One Victim and One Suspect Shot and Killed in Home Invasion

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report of a burglary in progress at the home in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they observed a car attempting to leave the residence. Officers stopped the vehicle and were alerted to an adult male in the car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported via ambulance to the hospital where he later died. He is identified as 23-year-old Giovanni Hayles. He was a resident of the home

The preliminary investigation revealed a suspect broke into the residence shortly after midnight. Officers located the suspect still in the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A gun was recovered near his body. Investigators are working to identify the decedent so his family can be notified.

Investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances of this incident. Preliminarily, investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

The PGPD investigates all homicides in the City of Hyattsville.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-004519.