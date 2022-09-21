75th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair is Back in Town! From September 22 – 25

It’s that time again! Load the family in the car and head over to the 2022 St. Mary’s County Fair for four days of excitement with rides, food, vendors, and so much more! Take in the sounds and sights of livestock readying for judging, the enjoyment of dance troupes, the aroma of carnival food, the excitement of twirling ’round and ’round on carnival rides, the thrill of winning that big prize at your favorite game, and the joy of watching all those smiling faces enjoying a day of fun!

The St. Mary’s County Fair is located at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, runs Thursday, September 22 – Sunday, September 25, 2022, and is open most days 9:00 a.m., to 9:00 p.m.

The St. Mary’s County Fair is produced by the all volunteer St. Mary’s County Fair Association each September during the third weekend after Labor Day. Typically over 1000 people will enter their handiwork in the competitions which include livestock, home arts, farm and garden, arts and crafts, and 4-H departments.

Most exhibits are judged on Thursday morning and the Fair is open for general viewing on Thursday afternoon. Some contests, such as the speech contest and judging of livestock, occur during the Fair. Premium moneys, ribbons, and trophies are awarded to the winning exhibits. Funding support for ribbons and premiums is provided by the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board.

The Fair Association builds, maintains, and manages the fairground the year around. All money raised by the County Fair event are used to fund the fairground expenses.

The 2022 Fair Parade will close Route 5 (Point Lookout Road) between Leonardtown High School and Fairgrounds Road on Saturday beginning around 10:00 a.m., for about an hour. Part of Fairgrounds Road will also be closed at that time. Detour from Medleys Neck Road to Whirlwind Road.

On Friday, September 23, 2022 Leonardtown Football will host North Point at LHS with a start time of 6:00 p.m. The St. Mary’s County Fair will also be held Friday, September 23, 2022.

The Leonardtown High School front parking lot, as well as the Tech Center parking lot will be available for fans and patrons of the football game. However, Route 5 traffic is expected to have heavy traffic delays throughout the day and into the evening. Please plan accordingly. As a reminder, entry into the St. Mary’s County Fair will end at 9:00 p.m.

Please expect delays and plan accordingly Saturday morning!

