La Plata Police Department Hosting Faith & Blue Event on October 8, 2022

The La Plata Police Department will join over 750 other law enforcement agencies nationwide hosting a Faith & Blue Event. LPPD’s event will be held on October 8th at Wills Park from Noon-3:00 p.m. Please come out and join us and several of our faith-based partners.

Faith & Blue was inaugurated in 2020 by MovementForward, Inc., working with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) at the U.S. Department of Justice. The idea was a simple but powerful one — the ties that bind officers and residents must be reinforced if we are to build neighborhoods where everyone feels safe and included.

Faith-based organizations are key to building these bonds because they are not only the largest community resource in the nation, with 65 million participants in weekly events, but because they are as diverse as our nation. Moreover, they speak to Americans’ shared conviction that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.