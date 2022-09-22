Charles County Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maryland in La Plata on Friday, September 23, 2022!

The Charles County Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maryland will begin at 9 a.m. at Texas Roadhouse in La Plata on Friday, September 23, 2022. (located at 103 Drury Dr, La Plata, MD 20646)

We will assemble for our annual group photo at 8:45 a.m. No registration is required, just wear this year’s Torch Run t-shirt or hat! If you don’t have one yet, there will be some available for purchase on Friday morning for $15.

Runners and walkers are welcome! All routes depart and return to Texas Roadhouse. Lunch and other refreshments will be provided.

Thank you to ALL of the individuals, businesses, and organizations from throughout Charles County (and beyond!) for supporting this wonderful cause. We are looking forward to another fantastic year at the Torch Run!

