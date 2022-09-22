Maryland Retired School Personnel Association Offers Mini Grants for Classroom Teachers

Classroom teachers can apply for one of six mini grants offered by the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA). The mini grants — awarding up to $300 per teacher — may be used on special projects or activities that are not funded through the school system, PTA or PTSO.

Last school year, Emily Leedy, a teacher at Malcolm Elementary School, was awarded a mini grant from MRSPA that she used to fund a pen pal program between Malcolm students and their peers in another Maryland school system. The award helped pay for postage and stationery.

Mini grant applications are due by Nov. 1 with winners notified in January. The funds will be sent directly to the teacher at their school for use during this school year. To learn more about the program, visit www.mrspa.org. To obtain an application, click here. Completed applications can be emailed to [email protected] by Nov. 1.

