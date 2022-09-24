Charles County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint Friday, September 23, 2022

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the Hughesville area tonight, September 23, 2022.
This checkpoint is grant funded through the Maryland Highway Safety Office.
