MDOT Officials Bring State Transportation Investment Tour to St. Mary’s County

Officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) will meet with St. Mary’s County officials to discuss MDOT’s Draft FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP), which details a record $19.9 billion six-year capital budget investment in the state’s transportation network.

The meeting is part of MDOT’s tour of 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to update local officials and the public on the CTP. MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. and other MDOT officials will outline the state’s investments and discuss St. Mary’s County’s transportation priorities.

WHO: MDOT Secretary’s Office: Secretary James F. Ports, Jr.; MDOT State Highway Administration: Administrator Tim Smith; MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration: Deputy Administrator Leslie Dews; MDOT Maryland Transit Administration: Office of Local Transit Director Travis Johnston; MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration: Regional Aviation Assistance Director Ashish Solanki; and Maryland Transportation Authority: Planning and Program Development Director Melissa Williams.

The meeting who take place on 9:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Commissioners Meeting Room, in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 Watch live at: https://www.youtube.com/user/StMarysCoMDGov

WHY: Each fall, MDOT presents its draft six-year capital program to Maryland counties and Baltimore City for review and comment. After gathering input from local jurisdictions, the Draft 2023-2028 CTP will be finalized later this fall and the Final FY 2023-2028 CTP will be submitted to the Legislature in January for consideration during the 2023 General Assembly session.

To view the Draft 2023-2028 CTP, go to www.ctp.maryland.gov.