Firefighters from St. Mary’s and Calvert Operate on Scene of Large Mulch Fire at St. Mary’s County Landfill for Over 2 Hours

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 23000 block of FDR Boulevard in California, for a smoke investigation.

Engine 91 responded with 4 personnel and located a large area of smoke coming from the St. Mary’s County landfill and upon further investigation, firefighters located two 200×50 piles of mulch on fire that was actively spreading to other piles and a field.

A tanker task force was requested (due to the landfill being a non-hydrant area) which brought firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Solomons, NAS Patuxent River, Seventh District, Second District, St. Leonard, and Ridge responded to the scene.

While operating on the scene, a structure fire was dispatched in California for the reported smoke in a commercial building. St. Mary’s County was placed under a Code Red, and firefighters from Ridge, Seventh District, Bay District, Mechanicsville and Calvert County responded to the scene. No injuries were reported and the incident was scaled back after the smoke source was food on a stove.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over two and a half hours with the assistance from the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works, METCOM, and Emergency Services.

No injuries were reported.

