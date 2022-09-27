Calvert County State’s Attorneys Office Announces Beltsville Man Receives 19 Years for Drug Distribution and Violation of Probation

UPDATE: On September 26, 2022, Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, MD, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit to 12 years imprisonment for the crime of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He also received an additional 7 years for a violation of probation in a 2020 assault case, for a total sentence of 19 years.

Wheeler was initially arrested for violating a protective order in an unrelated case and taken to the County Detention Center. Once there, he was found to be in possession of $3,053.00, 58 baggies containing 16 ½ grams of crack cocaine, and 1 bag containing 23 grams of cocaine powder.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to thank Senior State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell for her outstanding work on this case. In addition to the prison sentence, the State is seeking forfeiture of the money

11/11/2020: On November 11, 2020, Deputy Barger conducted a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Boulevard at Lower Marlboro Road in Huntingtown. Calvert County Emergency Communications advised the registration on the vehicle was reported as stolen through Pennsylvania, and the driver of the vehicle, Steven Terrell Wheeler, was wanted on active warrants through Maryland State Police and Prince George’s County.

Upon making contact with Wheeler, Deputy Barger observed Wheeler attempting to conceal a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, and detected the strong odor or marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Wheeler exited the vehicle and a search was conducted resulting in a shoe box containing three white pills suspected to be Oxycodone, and a white plastic bag containing suspected marijuana.

Wheeler was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Sell/Possess Stolen Manf No, and served with his warrants.

