St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church’s 1st Annual “Blessing of the Beer” Festival on October 22, 2022 in Hollywood

St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church’s 1st Annual “Blessing of the Beer” Festival is scheduled for October 22, 2022 from 12-6 pm on the St. John’s grounds in Hollywood, MD. All proceeds will benefit St. John’s School.

In keeping with the Southern Maryland tradition of the Blessing of the Fleet, and in celebrating the love of a good brew, we are bringing these themes together in a day-long festival for the whole family. We will feature local breweries, live music, fun activities for kids, food trucks, and more!

Event Schedule

12:00 pm: Gates Open

12:30 pm: Blessing over the beer

5:30 pm: Last Call

6 pm: Event End

Ticket Prices

Event Ticket: $30 Includes 4 tasting tickets and a souvenir tasting glass (plus a koozie for the first 500 tickets)

Non-Drinker Ticket: $10

15 and under FREE, no ticket required

Prices increase by $5 after October 8th!

Additional tasting tickets can be purchased at the event-CASH ONLY

Music Schedule

12-2 pm: Tell You Monday

2-4 pm: Run Catch Rain

4-6 pm: Singer-songwriter and recording artist-Kevin Heider

Featured Beer

Mully’s Brewery

Troeg’s Independent Brewing

Free State Ciders

Hysteria Brewing Company

Big Truck Farms and Brewery

Guy Distributing

Food Trucks

Savory

Olde Town Pub Wing Wagon

Grizzly Mountain

Gato’s Tacos

Sweets

Sweet Street Donuts

Kona Ice

FAQ:

PARKING – will be in the grass area on the opposite side of the church/school and will be accessed through the Sandy Bottom Road entry. Please follow signs and directions from parking attendants. If you arrive later in the day, be on the lookout for overflow parking signs. It is highly recommended to carpool if possible.

CHECK IN – please visit the check in station first between the parking lot and the festival area. Everyone with a drinking ticket will have their ID checked, so please have your ID ready when checking in.

EVENT TICKETS– will be available for purchase online prior to and through the end of the event (admission includes 4 tasting tickets and a souvenir tasting glass, plus a koozie for the first 500 tickets). Ticket sales are non-refundable. Early Admission (before Oct 8th)

All attendees will receive a wristband upon entry. Re-entry will be allowed with proof of a valid wristband. All minors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

DRINK & TASTING TICKETS – are $1 dollar each for every 4 ounce pour. Combine 4 tickets for a full 16 ounce beer. Souvenir tasting glasses are provided with pour lines in 4 ounce increments up to 16 ounces. Additional tasting tickets can be purchased with CASH ONLY. There will be ATMs onsite; avoid the lines and bring cash to the event.

4 Ounce taste – 1 Ticket

Full beer – 4 Tickets

Bottled Water – Will be sold for $1 per bottle

KIDS ACTIVITIES – A kids area will be available and staffed by middle school volunteers. Please keep your children under supervision at all times.

SEATING – Limited tables and chairs will be available around the festival. It is highly encouraged to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music and kids

activities.

CORN HOLE TOURNAMENT – A corn hole tournament will take place during the event and requires a separate registration. More information to come. Casual corn hole and lawn games will also be available for free.

LAST CALL – Beer Samples End at 5:30 pm.

BROKEN GLASSES – Please be very careful with your glass! If you require a replacement, there will be a fee of $5 (while supplies last). Please go to the ticket sales table for assistance.

SMOKING: There will be one area designated as the smoking area within our event; we kindly ask you to abide and only smoke in this area.

BAG CHECK – bags are subject to search by event security at any time during the event.

ITEMS PERMITTED– Guests will be allowed to bring lawn chairs, blankets, personal umbrellas, and sealed bottled water.

ITEMS NOT PERMITTED– coolers, tents, beach umbrellas, outside alcohol, outside food (baby food and snacks for small children will be permitted), weapons, and illegal

substances.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY– Everyone 21+ must have a valid bracelet in order to drink. Please drink responsibly. Beer servers will not be permitted to serve any intoxicated guests.

WEATHER– The event is rain or shine!

QUESTIONS – Our volunteer team will be ready to assist guests. Any questions prior to the event can be directed to [email protected]

DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE – It is our responsibility to ensure that all of our patrons are served safely. We ask that you enjoy This festival responsibly. Consider scheduling a safe ride home from the 2022 Blessing of the Beer Festival or using a ride-hailing service like Lyft and Uber!

