UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Two Vehicles Involved in Fatal Hit and Run Involving Pedestrian in Waldorf





: On September 26 at approximately 10:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Bad Dog Alley for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located a man deceased in the roadway.

Initial investigation revealed that the man, later identified as Jeremy Alexander Parks, 30 of Hughesville, was operating an electric scooter in the southbound lane on Old Washington Road. Parks was struck from behind by a vehicle which was also traveling southbound.

The impact caused him to cross the roadway where he was subsequently struck by at least one additional vehicle that was traveling northbound. All of the motor vehicles involved fled the scene.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information about this crash. At this time, investigators believe a silver 2001-2003 Honda Civic and a maroon 2004-2005 Toyota Sienna may have been involved.

The images provided are not the actual vehicles involved.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or who has any information is asked to contact Cpl. D. Spence at 301-932-3514. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.



On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 10:35 p.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The 911 caller reported a male was reportedly run over by a vehicle twice, with the victim suffering obvious injuries to the head.

Firefighters from Waldorf arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes from dispatch and found the victim in the roadway. First Responders pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time after their arrival.

Witnesses reported the vehicle fled the scene and reported the suspect vehicle was a dark colored compact car which left travelling Southbound on Old Washington Road.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit and Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.

CCSO reports Old Washington Road will be closed from Leonardtown Road to Bad Dog Alley for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

