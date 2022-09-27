Historic Sotterley Hosting New Walking Tours – Nightmare on Sotterley Lane on October 21st, 22nd, 28th, and 29th!

Sotterley is hosting a new event based on some of our favorite haunted and ghostly happenings from the past. Come and join us for Nightmare on Sotterley Lane! Go on a walking tour of some of our favorite creepy spaces and places and be prepared to encounter both the earthly inhabitants and the unexplainable presences on our site.

Guests will sign up for a 20-minute window of time, and you can show up any time during that window to start your tour. Tickets are $15 per person and MUST be purchased in advance online.

This is a walking tour which includes going outside and through woods. Tours are held RAIN or SHINE! The tour route will include some hilly, rough, and uneven terrain. Guests are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and to wear footwear suitable for the conditions.

This is a self-guided walking tour production and will include scary moments, special effects, and potentially strobe lights. Some content may not be suitable for young children. This event is recommended for ages 8 and up. No strollers, walkers, or wheelchairs due to trail accessibility.

Event dates are Friday & Saturday, October 21 & 22, 2022, and Friday & Saturday, October 28 & 29, 2022 with Tours every 20 minutes starting at 7:00 pm, show up anytime during that 20-minute window to start your tour!

Tours are approximately 35 minutes long

ADVANCE RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED! WALK-INS cannot be accommodated. ALL SALES ARE FINAL – RESERVATIONS CAN NOT BE CHANGED ONCE PURCHASED – NO REFUNDS.

$15.00 per person online (for everyone – adults, seniors, & children -children under 2 are free. This event is recommended for ages 8 and up). Later tour times may be added as needed.

PLEASE NOTE:

