Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Announces Fair Traffic Plan for 135th Annual Calvert County Fair Starting Wednesday, September 28, 2022

For safety purposes, a special traffic plan will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 (Youth Day), Saturday, October 1st, and Sunday, October 2nd.

No vehicles will be allowed to turn left off of Rt. 231 into the fairgrounds during those hours. An alternate route would be to use Rt. 506 (Sixes Rd.) to Rt. 508 (Adelina Rd) to Rt. 231, which would allow a right turn into the fairgrounds.

Once the fairground parking lots are full, satellite parking with a free shuttle bus service will be available at College of Southern Maryland (CSM) located at 115 J W Williams Road in Prince Frederick, from Friday thru Sunday as needed.

During rush hour traffic, limited access to the lots at the fairgrounds will be granted for a period of time to ease the flow of traffic on Rt. 231.

September 28th – October 2nd, 2022 – Admission for Adults is $10.00 (12 and up), 11 and under is free.



Tentative Fair Schedule 2022

Pre-Fair Events Schedule

Children’s Contest Registration at the Fair Main Building

In-person Registration Dates:

Sunday, September 25, from 10 am to 12 noon

Monday, September 26, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Calvert County Contest Fair Idol Auditions

Sunday, September 11 at 1 pm

Monday, September 19 at 6 pm

Miss Tranquility Pageant and Lord Calvert Contest

September 9 – Deadline for Applications

September 18 – Orientation and Creative Project at 1:00 pm

September 25 – Contest at 2:30 pm

September 26, 2022 – 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Entry Day (including baked goods)

Youth Register in the Youth Building. All must be registered by 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Baked Goods will be received (Adults only) Please include 3×5 recipe card. 10:00 a.m. Judging Begins

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Poultry & Livestock entries received – PRE – Registration Required

No Early Livestock Arrivals Permitted

Wednesday, September 28th – Feed the Needy Night

ENTER THE FAIR FOR $1.00 OR A 14 OZ. OR LARGER CAN OF FOOD

Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day

Rhinestone Roper Wild West

Ninja Experience

Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.

4:00 pm Fair Officially Opens

5:00 pm Carnival Opens (Sneak Preview Night)

6:00 pm Official Opening Ceremonies

7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion)

9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close

10:00 pm Calvert County Fair Closes for the night

Thursday, September 29th – Senior Citizen & Special Needs Day – 9am – 4pm FREE ADMISSION AND FREE BAGGED LUNCH FOR SENIORS AND SPECIAL NEEDS PERSONS

Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day

Rhinestone Roper Wild West

Ninja Experience

Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.

5:00 pm Carnival Opens for Everyone (Wristband Night)

6:00 pm Youth and Open Swine Show (Show Ring)

7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion)

9:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close

10:00 pm Calvert County Fair Closes for the night

Friday, September 30th, Youth Day Calvert County Public Schools Closed – YOUTH UNDER 18 FREE UNTIL 4:00 P.M.

Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day

Rhinestone Roper Wild West

Ninja Experience

Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.

9:00 – 4:00 pm Youth Day Activities

9:00 am Youth and Open Goat Show (Show Ring)

1:00 pm Youth and Open Sheep Show (Show Ring)

Youth Day 2022 Officially ends @ 4 pm

Regular Gate Admission and Carnival Prices Begin @ 4 pm

6:00 pm Southern Maryland Mini Pullers (Tractor Pull)

6:00 pm Southern Maryland Boot Scooters (Pavilion)

7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion)

10:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close

11:00 pm Calvert County Fair Closes for the night

Saturday, October 1st – Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day

Rhinestone Roper Wild West

Ninja Experience

Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.

9:00 am Youth and Open Cattle Show

10:00 am Carnival Opens

1:00 pm Corn Hole Tournament

5:00 pm Youth Livestock Auction Registration

6:00 pm Youth Livestock Auction (Show Ring)

7:00 pm Horse Pull (Track)

7:00 pm Calvert County Idol (Pavilion)

10:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close

11:00 pm Calvert County Fair Closes for the night

Sunday, October 2nd Entertainment performing at various times throughout the day

Rhinestone Roper Wild West

Ninja Experience

Chainsaw Carvings Joe Stebbing Jr.

10:00 am Fair Main Gates Open

10:00 am Antique Tractor Pull

10:30 am Calvert County Fair Children’s Contest (Main Hall)

1:00 pm Horseshoe Pitching Contest

1:00 pm Chesapeake Country Cruizers (Pavilion)

3:00 pm 4-H and Livestock Awards Program

3:00 pm Music Fest Country Gentlemen Tribute Band (Pavilion)

5:00 pm Exhibit Buildings Close

6:00 pm Fair Officially Closes for 2022

6:00 pm Livestock Removal

Monday, October 3rd

11:00 am – 7:00 p.m. Removal of all exhibits and pick up of awards

(Must bring pink copy of entry form)

Awards will be paid at the office on Monday after picking up exhibits.

Thank you for all your support!!

