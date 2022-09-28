St. Mary’s County Health Department Seeking Community Feedback Regarding Customer Service

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is committed to providing the best possible customer service to our community. SMCHD aims to provide constituents, businesses, customers, and stakeholders with services that are courteous, timely, accurate, consistent, accessible, and transparent.

SMCHD is seeking input from the community via a short, anonymous survey regarding our customer service and operations. Community feedback is important to our agency in order to better determine our areas of strength, as well as those that can be improved.

“As an organization, we strive to foster a culture that supports ongoing evaluation of our programs and quality improvement efforts,” said Dr. Brewster. “Community input is a key component of this process. Your feedback helps us to better serve our residents and to address community needs.”