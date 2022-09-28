Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Attempted Second Degree Murder in Calvert County

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 26, 2022, Jeffrey Scott Osborne, age 50, of Kemblesville PA, received a sentence of 30 years, suspended to 13 years of active incarceration, for the crime of attempted second degree murder.

The sentence, imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee, was in excess of that recommended by the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines. Osborne will be on 5 years of supervised probation upon release, which cannot occur until he has served at least half of his sentence.

In asking for a sentence above the Guidelines, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte cited Osborne’s “predatory behavior” on May 1, 2021, in attempting to run-over the 23-year old victim with his vehicle. Mr. Monte also noted that Osborne had shown little, if any, remorse for his actions.

