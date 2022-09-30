UPDATE: Investigation Continues Into Fatal La Plata House Fire That Killed 59-Year-Old Woman

UPDATE: Deputy State Fire Marshals are continuing their investigation into the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman Tuesday night.

On September 27, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., La Plata Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive for a dwelling fire with people trapped.

Upon their arrival, firefighters located a victim within the home, and she was subsequently transported to Charles Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Investigators have preliminarily concluded the fire originated in a room behind the attached garage.

The fire remains under investigation; however, investigators have not recovered evidence, nor do they believe the fire is an act of arson. The fire caused approximately $175,000 in damages.

Anyone with further information regarding the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Region, at 443-550-6832.

9/28/2022: On September 27, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata for the house fire.

Engine 22 made the response. While responding, first arriving units went on the scene with smoke showing and asked for the working fire upgrade bringing additional units to the scene.

Units located an individual inside the residence and was removed just prior to arrival. EMS units on the scene began life saving measures. Upon arrival, Engine 22 pulled a second hose line and advanced it to Division 2 (2nd story) and completed a secondary search for occupants and extinguishment of any fire. The secondary search was negative for additional occupants.

A short time later the fire was brought under control, and Engine 22 assisted with salvage and overhaul of the house. Command (Waldorf Chief 3A) contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office while Engine 22 operated for approximately 90 minutes prior to being released from the scene. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the incident.

Hughesville Volunteers would also like to thank Mechanicsville VFD for providing a fill in at our station while our units operated on the house fire.

HVFD would like to extended our condolences to the family, friends and those affected by this tragedy.