Violet Adella Summerville Hebele, 94 of Solomons, MD went to be with the Lord after a

brief illness on September 12, 2022 with family by her side

She always considered Brookville, Pennsylvania, where she was born on February 22,

1928, to be her home. She received her education in Brookville, PA and Maryville

College, TN.

After WWII she moved to Washington, DC where she met her loving husband of almost

60 years, Harold Hebele. They moved to Roxbury, MA where she worked as a Church

secretary and ran an after-school program for local children.

Violet and Harold raised their four daughters in Massachusetts during which time she

served God through her family and church as she ministered to hundreds of children as

a pastor’s wife, a teacher, and camp director, as well as finding time to earn her Masters

in Education from Western Illinois University, so she could teach elementary school for

over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, two brothers (David and Bruce

Summerville), and one sister (Martha Jane Sorrows).

She is survived by her sister Ruth Muller (husband George), and brother James

Summerville: by 4 children Kathryn Hubley (husband Daniel Hubley), Sharon Danish

(husband Stephen Danish), Janet Granitz (husband Donald Granitz) and Sandra

Heacock (husband Eugene Heacock): by 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Though she will be greatly missed our loss is Heaven’s gain. Condolences to the family

may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

