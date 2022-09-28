Helen Louise Disharoon, 87 of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully at Solomons

Nursing Center on September 13, 2022 after battling a long illness.

She was born January 3, 1935 in Washington, DC to the late Esther Mae Freeland and Lawrence

“Buck” Edward Cox. Helen is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Don Disharoon

whom she married on January 6, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD.

Helen graduated from Calvert High School in 1954. She worked for K-Mart for seventeen years

where she later became Personnel Manager. During her employment there she formed many

friendships along the way. Prior to her employment, she spent her time being a devoted mom.

After retirement, Helen and Don enjoyed babysitting two of their grandchildren, Brian and

Caitlyn, taking them on many “adventures.” Helen grew up in Dares Beach with her

grandparents, parents, siblings and cousins, and often reflected back on her childhood memories.

She enjoyed traveling to the Eastern shore to visit her husband’s family. She took trips to Ocean

City often with the grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by her step-fathers, Jimmy Dresser and George Finn Freeland as well

as her siblings Patti Johnson, Shirley Milstead and Robert Lee Dresser. She is survived by her

husband, Don Disharoon; her children Larry DeMent (Debbie) of Rogersville, TN, Jerry DeMent

(Cindy) of Harrington, DE, Terri Clements (Gene) of Lexington Park, MD, Debbie Penn

(LaNeil) of San Tan Valley, AZ, Keith Penn (Karen) of Callaway, MD, Sheryl Mandeville

(Richard) of Ridge, MD; brother, Craig Dresser (Linda) of Gettysburg, PA; step-children, Gayle

Ganley (Mark) of Elizabeth City, NC, Don Disharoon, Jr. (Trish) of Glen Burnie, MD, Jamie

Tompkins (Steve) of Laurel, MD, Joe Disharoon (Diane) of Vacaville, CA, Skip Disharoon of

Dameron, MD, Jessie Brant (Ken) of Elizabeth City, NC; grandchildren, Frankie Quade, Kyle

Quade, Brian Penn, Caitlyn Gatton, Jennifer Davis, Kelly Travis, Wayne DeMent, Tiffany

DeMent, Tyler DeMent, Josh DeMent, Katie Shook, Elaine Disharoon, Samantha Disharoon,

and Evan Disharoon; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Helen was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was loved by many and

will be greatly missed.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

with a Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane,

Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Larry DeMent, Jerry DeMent, Keith Penn, and Richard

Mandeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 405

Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or the MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad

Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

