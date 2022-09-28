Helen Louise Disharoon, 87 of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully at Solomons
Nursing Center on September 13, 2022 after battling a long illness.
She was born January 3, 1935 in Washington, DC to the late Esther Mae Freeland and Lawrence
“Buck” Edward Cox. Helen is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Don Disharoon
whom she married on January 6, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD.
Helen graduated from Calvert High School in 1954. She worked for K-Mart for seventeen years
where she later became Personnel Manager. During her employment there she formed many
friendships along the way. Prior to her employment, she spent her time being a devoted mom.
After retirement, Helen and Don enjoyed babysitting two of their grandchildren, Brian and
Caitlyn, taking them on many “adventures.” Helen grew up in Dares Beach with her
grandparents, parents, siblings and cousins, and often reflected back on her childhood memories.
She enjoyed traveling to the Eastern shore to visit her husband’s family. She took trips to Ocean
City often with the grandchildren.
Helen is preceded in death by her step-fathers, Jimmy Dresser and George Finn Freeland as well
as her siblings Patti Johnson, Shirley Milstead and Robert Lee Dresser. She is survived by her
husband, Don Disharoon; her children Larry DeMent (Debbie) of Rogersville, TN, Jerry DeMent
(Cindy) of Harrington, DE, Terri Clements (Gene) of Lexington Park, MD, Debbie Penn
(LaNeil) of San Tan Valley, AZ, Keith Penn (Karen) of Callaway, MD, Sheryl Mandeville
(Richard) of Ridge, MD; brother, Craig Dresser (Linda) of Gettysburg, PA; step-children, Gayle
Ganley (Mark) of Elizabeth City, NC, Don Disharoon, Jr. (Trish) of Glen Burnie, MD, Jamie
Tompkins (Steve) of Laurel, MD, Joe Disharoon (Diane) of Vacaville, CA, Skip Disharoon of
Dameron, MD, Jessie Brant (Ken) of Elizabeth City, NC; grandchildren, Frankie Quade, Kyle
Quade, Brian Penn, Caitlyn Gatton, Jennifer Davis, Kelly Travis, Wayne DeMent, Tiffany
DeMent, Tyler DeMent, Josh DeMent, Katie Shook, Elaine Disharoon, Samantha Disharoon,
and Evan Disharoon; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Helen was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was loved by many and
will be greatly missed.
Family will receive friends on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
with a Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane,
Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.
Serving as pallbearers will be Larry DeMent, Jerry DeMent, Keith Penn, and Richard
Mandeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 405
Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or the MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad
Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
