John ‘Jack’ Francis Baggett, passed away peacefully at his home on September 13th 2022, at the age of

92. Jack was born June 3rd, 1930, in the District of Columbia to John and Jessie Baggett . Growing up,

Jack lived in Dumfries, VA with his parents and 6 siblings. He was a mischievous little boy. He and his

neighborhood friend loved to take his friends fathers pick-up truck and joy ride on the farmland at the

age of 9. Even after getting caught and being punished, they would still go out the next day and ride

around again. He and his sisters once while playing ‘funeral’, ‘buried’ their brother Bob, after his mother

found out, she made the siblings take her to Bob to pick him up (Bob was unharmed). Jack also had a

heart of gold and would help anyone in need. His brother Danny was once stranded on the side of the

road during the freezing cold because of car issues. Danny called Jack and he knew exactly what the

problem was, how to fix it and was able to rescue his brother.

Jack was a true ‘jack-of-all-trades’. He joined the Air Force in 1947 and was stationed in Germany. After

being honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1950, he owned the Custom Box Company, where he

employed many of his family members. After that, Jack had his own carpentry business where he

worked well into his retirement years. He loved building furniture and tinkering with gadgets. He never

had idle hands.

Jack lived in Florida for many years where he made lifelong friends and would take his grandchildren

with his late wife, Virginia, in the summers for vacation.

Jack enjoyed naps in his recliner, relaxing on the porch, getting the 2x2x2 meal at IHOP, jelly donuts,

watching football, listening to his old records, taking shots of Fireball, Coors Lite, working on cars, riding

in the Jeep ‘naked’, but most importantly spending time with his family and friends. Jack had a wicked

sense of humor and an infectious laugh, that will never be forgotten.

Jack is survived by his brothers, Danny (Dottie) Baggett, Jimmy (Wanda-late) Baggett, and Richard

(Colleen) Baggett, sons Ray (Sharon) Snably, Gordon Miller, and daughters Lisa Rivera, Jackie (Billy)

Bennett, and Victoria Hartwick, 16 grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren,

cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his mother and father, John and Jessie Baggett, wife Virginia (Webb)

Baggett, son Larry Miller, sisters Betty (Bob) Coleman and Jean (Nick) Salof, and brother Robert

(Elizabeth) Baggett.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm in the Rausch

Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD where a Life Celebration Service will be held at 1:00 pm.

Interment will be private. To leave the family a condolence please visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com .

