Charles Michael “Mike” Orr, 82 of Lusby, MD formerly of Crestline, CA passed away on September 9, 2022 in Lusby, MD. He was born on August 21, 1940 in Eagle Grove, IA to the late Olive Rosabel and Charles L. Orr. He was the loving husband to Mary Orr whom he married in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mike was an honorably discharged veteran from the Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He went on to be a Transit Operator for Marta

Mountain Transit and moved to Lusby, MD in 2019 from Crestline, CA. He loved spending time with family and was an avid member of the NRA.

Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Orr; children, Chris Sparkman,

Charles Orr, Kathleen Nelson, Mary Lewis, Sean Orr, and Karen Becker; and 22 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for a Life Celebration Service at Harvest

Fellowship Church, Lusby, MD on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at

12:00 Noon with Pastor Barry Noll officiating. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at

www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.