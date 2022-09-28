We are sad to announce the passing of Carol Charlene Miller of Lusby, MD. She died at age 75

on September 20, 2022. Carol passed away surrounded by her loved ones after her battle with

COPD.

She is preceded in death by her father, Louis William Zimmerman and her mother, Betty Jane

(McComb) Zimmerman. Carol is survived by her three children, Joseph (Becky) Miller of

Levittown, PA, Corinna Jaffee (Michael) of Lusby, MD and Anita Vojtasko of Lusby, MD; her

nine grandchildren, Mickey (Niki), Rachelann (Zach), Lydia, Brianna (Jake), Zachary, Dylan,

Jessica, Kayla and Alex; her great-grandchildren, Brody and Lennon; her sister, Roberta Banker

of Port Orange, FL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that loved her dearly.

Carol graduated from Windsor Locks High School in 1965 and from Temple University in 1968.

She was a dedicated nurse and caretaker for over twenty years. She enjoyed crafting, spending

time with family and friends, going on cruises, going to the beach, visiting lighthouses, watching

the hummingbirds, baking her Christmas cookies, reading and country music. She was her

children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s number one cheerleader, making it a point to

be at everything for them. She will be fondly remembered as “Grammy” because she was

someone who opened her house and heart to everyone she met.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life on October 15, 2022 with family and friends.

Details of the celebration are to be determined. Her memory will live on in our hearts. In lieu of

flowers, a donation can be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive,

Tampa, FL 33607.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

