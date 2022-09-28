Deborah Dawn Barker, 49 of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away September 20, 2022 in Rockville, Maryland. Deborah was born December 11, 1972 in LaPlata, Maryland to Thomas and Marilyn Higgs.

After graduating high school Deborah worked for the St. Mary’s County Government for 25 years at the Office of Aging.

Deborah is survived by her parents, her children Seth Barker, Skilyr Barker, Kendall Barker, her brother Christopher Higgs (Jessica), niece Gabrielle and nephew Austin.

Family will receive friends Wednesday September 28, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with her funeral service September 28, 2022 at 5:00 pm with Deacon Kyte officiating at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

