Catherine Elaine Bowling, 64, of Charlotte Hall, MD, peacefully passed away on September 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Catherine was born on September 6, 1958, to Thomas and Patricia McGlynn in Prince George’s County, MD.

After graduating from high school, she worked for the federal government in the Department of Labor. Later, she would work for many years at ReMax in Waldorf, where she made many friends.

In 1974, she met Gilbert Bowling, Jr. while they were both in high school. Cathie attended St. Mary’s Academy and Gilbert attended Ryken High School. Later, they went on to marry on July 29, 1978. Cathie and Gilbert had two children, Gilbert Bowling, III (Jennifer) of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Christopher Bowling (Melanie) of Charlotte Hall, MD.

Cathie enjoyed playing cards, poker, playing the slots in AC, scrapbooking, and crafting in her free time. Cathie was very passionate about her family. She loved planning and preparing meals for family gatherings, poker parties, and pool parties. She was especially known for her crab dip, shrimp dip, and delicious breakfast casseroles.

Cathie loved spending time with her grandchildren, Drew, Jill, Caroline, and Emme, playing board games, card games, and watching movies with them.

Cathie was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Patricia McGlynn, and her sisters Patricia McKenzie and Karen Owen. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, her two children BJ and Chris, her brothers, Scott Daughhetee, Michael McGlynn (Rose) of Georgetown, TX, Brian Daughhetee (Penny) of Mauldin, SC, sisters Mary Beth McGlynn of La Plata, MD, and Kelly Beswick (Wade) of La Plata, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jillian Bowling, Drew Bowling, Caroline Bowling, and Emme Bowling.

Cathie also leaves many nieces and nephews who will miss their Aunt Cathie dearly.

On September 29, 2022, the family will receive friends for the visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held the following day on September 30, 2022, at 11:00 am at St Mary’s Newport Catholic Church, 11555 St Mary’s Church Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Drew Bowling, Chris Bowling, B.J. Bowling, Patrick Rye, Jillian Bowling, and Brian Daughhetee. Honorary pallbearers will be: Scott Daughhetee, Mike Owen, Bill McKenzie, Tim Estevez, Michael McGlynn, and Steve Walter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Charles County.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.