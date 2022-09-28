Thomas Wade Lambert, Jr., 86, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022 in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Born on March 4, 1936 in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Thomas Wade Lambert, Sr. and the late Mary Mildred Johnston.

Thomas graduated from high school and went on to work as a computer repair technician with Adressograph-Multigraph and ultimately retired in 2016 after decades of service as a Manager for Clinton Metal. Thomas met Peggy Jean Crawford in 1954 and they were married for 63 years until her passing in 2019. Thomas and Peggy started a family with the arrival of Thomas Wade III and added two more children to their family, Robert Scott and Susan Diane.

During retirement, he enjoyed boating, fishing, history, Western movies, all things motorcycles, Kevin Harvick from NASCAR and spending time with family and friends.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his son, Robert Scott Lambert and his daughter in law Cheryl Lynn Lambert. He is survived by his son, Thomas Wade Lambert III, his daughter, Susan Diane Cable; his grandchildren, Thomas Wade Lambert IV, Travis Lee Lambert, Tyler Scott Lambert, Catie Beth Russo, Emily Rae Chang, Ryan Scott Lambert, Anthony Garrett Cable and Justin Thomas Cable and 10 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Thomas’s name to a charity of choice.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.