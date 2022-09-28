Francis Ethelbert Dean, “Bert”, 83, of Bushwood, MD, formerly of Clements, MD, passed away on September 14, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on Mother’s Day, May 14, 1939, in Dynard, MD, he was the son of the late Agnes Loretta Hall Dean and the late James Levi Dean and the youngest of five children. Bert was the loving husband of Carole Marie Gardner Dean. He is survived by his children Tammy Garner (Steve) of Bushwood, MD, Joey Dean (Angie) of Leonardtown, MD, Rickey Dean (Cindy) of Bushwood, MD, his sister Sylvia Dean Lacey of Chaptico, MD, as well as ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bert was preceded in death by his sons, James Allen Dean of Clements, MD and Robert Allen Dean, and his siblings Aloysius Dean, Sue Dean Gibson, and Lenox Dean.

Bert was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and attended Sacred Heart School. He was a carpenter and a farmer. He learned what hard work and dedication meant when he was young. Bert left school after the eighth grade to run the farm for his ailing father. While farming he grew soybeans, wheat, and tobacco, which he called “bacca”, and he said it was always too much or too little when it went to the market. He always had a smile and a funny story or joke to tell to anyone willing to listen. He met his wife, Carole, at a Friday night dance at Our Lady of the Wayside hall, and they married on November 5, 1960. In their almost 62 years of marriage, they were blessed with three children, Tammy, Joey, and Ricky, and two angel babies, James Allen and Robert Francis. Those three children blessed them with 12 grandchildren Jaclyn, Stephen, Samantha, Jamie, Jodi, Mark, Deuce, Chase, Dustin, Abby, as well as two angel grandchildren Stephen Levi and John Francis. Then came along six great grandchildren Blake, Grace, Everly, Levi, Dante, and Cameron, and two angel great grandchildren Colton and McKenna. While living in Bushwood, every year it snowed Bert made sure to plow all his neighbor’s driveways on 238. Bert spent his life raising crops and building houses. He was a major lover of sports and was a great ball player himself. His motto was the harder you hit the ball the slower you could run. He played for many teams and in his later years he managed many teams in the 7th District. He was an avid NASCAR fan and rooted for whoever drove the #5 car. Bert never met a person that he didn’t bless with two things; a new nickname and a story. He will be deeply missed and things in the 7th will definitely be darker without that smile.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Garner, Jamie Dean, Mark Garner, Deuce Dean, Chase Dean, and Tony Childers.

