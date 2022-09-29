54th Annual Blessing of the Fleet is Cancelled

UPDATE 9/29/2022: The club leadership had a long meeting this evening regarding the Blessing of the Fleet.

Cancelling this event is not something we take lightly since it is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It is very hard, almost impossible to post a rain date for the Blessing. We start planning this event in December and sometimes we are reserving bands 18-24 months in advance. The team that produces our fireworks show is based in Pennsylvania, the bands we get are popular regional bands and some of the other attractions we have cannot simply commit to a rain date.

If we could come up with a rain date and all of our entertainers and attractions could commit to that we would have done that. Planning an event of this magnitude with an entirely volunteer team is hard, having to cancel after 10 to 11 months of planning is even harder.

I want to thank all of our advertisers for their support over the years and I want to thank our community members that have also supported us over the 50+ years of our club’s existence.



Blessing of the Fleet commemorates the time-honored tradition of blessing the Southern Maryland watermen’s fleet of boats. We celebrate these watermen and the heritage of St. Mary’s County.

This celebratory family event, occurring for over 50 years, includes tours of St. Clements Island, Blackistone Lighthouse & St. Clement’s Island Museum, live entertainment, free boat excursions, local Southern Maryland food, art and craft vendors, blessing ceremony, Sunday parade, evening concert, activities on the island (including lighthouse tours), children’s activities, fireworks and more.

Price: $10 per adult | Children 12 and under are FREE

Saturday, October 1, 2022:

12PM: Gates open

12PM: First boat to the Island

12PM: Blackistone Lighthouse Opens for Tours

1PM: Blessing of the Fleet & Waterman of the Year Award

3:30PM: Last boat to the Island

4PM: Blackistone Lighthouse Closes

4:30PM: Last Boat to the Mainland

5:30PM: Robbie Boothe

7PM: Museum Closes

7:30PM: Amish Outlaws

9PM: FIREWORKS!

9PM: Food Vendors Close

All Day: Family activities, exhibits & More

All Day: Food and local craft vendors

Sunday, October 2, 2022:

12PM: Gates Open

12PM: First Boat to the Island

12PM: Blackistone Lighthouse Opens for Tours

12:30: Mystic Caravan Dancers

1PM: Parade

3PM: Mass on the Island (weather permitting)

3:30PM: Last Boat to the Island

4PM: Raffle Drawing

4:30PM: Last Boat to the Mainland

5PM: Gates Close

All Day: Family activities, exhibits & More

All Day: Food and local craft vendors

FOR MORE INFO: See “Discussion” tab for activities and program as they are posted, which includes music, food and family activities!

