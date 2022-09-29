54th Annual Blessing of the Fleet is Cancelled

UPDATE 9/29/2022: The club leadership had a long meeting this evening regarding the Blessing of the Fleet.
Cancelling this event is not something we take lightly since it is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It is very hard, almost impossible to post a rain date for the Blessing. We start planning this event in December and sometimes we are reserving bands 18-24 months in advance. The team that produces our fireworks show is based in Pennsylvania, the bands we get are popular regional bands and some of the other attractions we have cannot simply commit to a rain date.
If we could come up with a rain date and all of our entertainers and attractions could commit to that we would have done that. Planning an event of this magnitude with an entirely volunteer team is hard, having to cancel after 10 to 11 months of planning is even harder.
I want to thank all of our advertisers for their support over the years and I want to thank our community members that have also supported us over the 50+ years of our club’s existence.
This celebratory family event, occurring for over 50 years, includes tours of St. Clements Island, Blackistone Lighthouse & St. Clement’s Island Museum, live entertainment, free boat excursions, local Southern Maryland food, art and craft vendors, blessing ceremony, Sunday parade, evening concert, activities on the island (including lighthouse tours), children’s activities, fireworks and more. Price: $10 per adult | Children 12 and under are FREE
Saturday, October 1, 2022:
- 12PM: Gates open
- 12PM: First boat to the Island
- 12PM: Blackistone Lighthouse Opens for Tours
- 1PM: Blessing of the Fleet & Waterman of the Year Award
- 3:30PM: Last boat to the Island
- 4PM: Blackistone Lighthouse Closes
- 4:30PM: Last Boat to the Mainland
- 5:30PM: Robbie Boothe
- 7PM: Museum Closes
- 7:30PM: Amish Outlaws
- 9PM: FIREWORKS!
- 9PM: Food Vendors Close
- All Day: Family activities, exhibits & More
- All Day: Food and local craft vendors
Sunday, October 2, 2022:
- 12PM: Gates Open
- 12PM: First Boat to the Island
- 12PM: Blackistone Lighthouse Opens for Tours
- 12:30: Mystic Caravan Dancers
- 1PM: Parade
- 3PM: Mass on the Island (weather permitting)
- 3:30PM: Last Boat to the Island
- 4PM: Raffle Drawing
- 4:30PM: Last Boat to the Mainland
- 5PM: Gates Close
- All Day: Family activities, exhibits & More
- All Day: Food and local craft vendors
FOR MORE INFO: See “Discussion” tab for activities and program as they are posted, which includes music, food and family activities!