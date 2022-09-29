Sandbags Available to Help Calvert County Residents Protect Property

Due to predicted rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags are available at the following locations

Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby) Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Barstow Convenience Center (350 Stafford Road, Barstow) – Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Mt. Hope Convenience Center (96 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland) – Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m

County staff will be available to assist. Sandbags are limited to 20 per person.

It is important to stay informed about potential severe weather through official channels, as information may change rapidly. Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials