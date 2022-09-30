71-Year-Old Lothian Man Killed in Trailer Fire, Investigation Determined Fire Was Accidental

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9:45 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to 30 Patuxent Mobile Estates in Lothian, for the reported residence on fire.

Firefighters responded to 911 calls by neighbors reporting a fire at 30 Patuxent Mobile Estates in Lothian.

First arriving firefighters found fire and smoke from the residence. A short time after their arrival, firefighters located one occupant deceased in the room of origin (bedroom).

The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes. The fire is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit members, the preliminary cause is accidental with an undetermined classification.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Reilly. Mr. Reilly lived alone. There were no other injuries as a result of the fire.

Assisting Fire Departments: Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, Dunkirk Vol Fire Department.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home. Next month is National Fire Prevention Month. As October approaches, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors to ensure they are in working order. Properly installed and maintained smoke detectors save lives.

Thomas Reilly, 71 died as a result of this fire. This is the sixth fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2022.

Kevin Zichelli, 33 died on May 19, 2022, as a result of his injuries from a container explosion on May 4, 2022.

Danielle Neal, 63 died on April 29, 2022, as a result of her injuries from a fire in her home on April 26th.

April 13- Joann Marie Smith, 75, died as a result of injuries sustained during a fire in her home on April 11th in the 8200 block of Portsmouth Drive in Severn. The home did have working smoke alarms.

March 18- Darlene Feeheley, 68, died in a fire in her home in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue in Glen Burnie. The home did have working smoke alarms.

March 9- Christopher Blaine Isaksen, 62, died in a fire at his home in the 7900 block of Quarterfield Road in Severn. The home did not have working smoke alarms.

There were two fire fatalities from one fire incident in 2021 and three from three separate fire incidents in 2020.