St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation to Provide Self-Service Sandbags in Advance of Weekend Storms

Due to the potential for excessive amounts of rain from Hurricane Ian, the Department of Public Works & Transportation is offering self-service sandbags on the following days and times:

Friday, Sept. 30. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandbags will be available at the following St. Mary’s County Convenience Center locations:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road

Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10-25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.