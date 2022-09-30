St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation to Provide Self-Service Sandbags in Advance of Weekend Storms

September 30, 2022

Due to the potential for excessive amounts of rain from Hurricane Ian, the Department of Public Works & Transportation is offering self-service sandbags on the following days and times:

Friday, Sept. 30. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandbags will be available at the following St. Mary’s County Convenience Center locations:

  • Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road
  • Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road
  • Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road
  • St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road
  • Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road
  • Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10-25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.

