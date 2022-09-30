Rocktoberfest 2022 in La Plata Set for October 1st is Cancelled Due to Weather

Due to the potential severe weather, we have made the decision to cancel Rocktoberfest 2022, scheduled for October 1st.

The steady rain and winds predicted over the next few days would impact the event set up and could ultimately cause damage to our tents along with our stage and music equipment. The safety of our performers, vendors, attendees, volunteers, and community will always come first.

Rocktoberfest takes us a year to plan and coordinate. Due to performers schedules, permits, certifications, and contracts, we are not able to offer a rain date. The decision to cancel our event was incredibly difficult.

We would like to thank all of our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and community who have supported this family fun annual event. We will still be making a contribution to the Charles County Music and Performing Arts Department. All those who purchased pre-sale tickets will be refunded.

Last, but definitely not least, we would like to thank KIX, they have been incredible to work with.



Rocktoberfest is an annual outdoor family fun live music and vendor event held in downtown La Plata on La Grange Avenue. Enjoy three stages with performances from talented local musicians, a headlining band, numerous street & food vendors, a kids zone, a beer truck, raffles, and 10+ hours of live music all day long.

The foot traffic is in the thousands. We donate all proceeds of the event to the Charles County Board of Education’s Music and Performing Arts programs.

Please join us this year, we guarantee you’ll have a great time while supporting a great cause!

MAIN STAGE

12:45 – 1:30 Water’s Edge

2:15 – 3:00 Taboo

3:45 – 4:30 Pork Donut

5:15 – 6:00 Flippin’ Eyelids

6:45 – 7:30 Smoke Signals

8:30 – 10:00 KIX

SOUTH STAGE

12:00 – 12:45 The Urge

1:30 – 2:15 Janine Wilson Band

3:00 – 3:45 Southbound4

4:30 – 5:15 Off the Grid

6:00 – 6:45 B.E.G.

7:30 – 8:30 Last Kiss Goodnight

LAWN STAGE

1:00 – 1:45 Franklin Square

2:00 – 2:45 Acoustic Mike Mead and Eric Wolf Duo

3:00 – 3:45 Audio Lounge

4:00 – 4:45 ReStart

5:00 – 6:00 Girl Crush

STREET VENDORS

Bird City Records

Paparazzi

Color Street

Suzie’s Bubbles

Spell Bound

Bead Scene

Pink Hippo

Touchstone Crystals

ReMax

Rocktoberfest Merch

Yamaha

PRS

Winegardner

98.3 Star FM

Scary Strokes

Harley Davidson- Motorcycle Simulator

Kix Merch

FOOD VENDORS

Ohana Snow

Smokey Oak BBQ

Judy’s Food Express

Chick Fil A

Koz’s Creamery

Better Than Moms Meals

Dooley’s BBQ & Seafood (Serving Seafood menu only)

Pizza Hotline