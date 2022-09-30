Rocktoberfest 2022 in La Plata Set for October 1st is Cancelled Due to Weather

Due to the potential severe weather, we have made the decision to cancel Rocktoberfest 2022, scheduled for October 1st.
The steady rain and winds predicted over the next few days would impact the event set up and could ultimately cause damage to our tents along with our stage and music equipment. The safety of our performers, vendors, attendees, volunteers, and community will always come first.
Rocktoberfest takes us a year to plan and coordinate. Due to performers schedules, permits, certifications, and contracts, we are not able to offer a rain date. The decision to cancel our event was incredibly difficult.
We would like to thank all of our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and community who have supported this family fun annual event. We will still be making a contribution to the Charles County Music and Performing Arts Department. All those who purchased pre-sale tickets will be refunded.
Last, but definitely not least, we would like to thank KIX, they have been incredible to work with.
The foot traffic is in the thousands. We donate all proceeds of the event to the Charles County Board of Education’s Music and Performing Arts programs. Please join us this year, we guarantee you’ll have a great time while supporting a great cause!
MAIN STAGE
- 12:45 – 1:30 Water’s Edge
- 2:15 – 3:00 Taboo
- 3:45 – 4:30 Pork Donut
- 5:15 – 6:00 Flippin’ Eyelids
- 6:45 – 7:30 Smoke Signals
- 8:30 – 10:00 KIX
SOUTH STAGE
- 12:00 – 12:45 The Urge
- 1:30 – 2:15 Janine Wilson Band
- 3:00 – 3:45 Southbound4
- 4:30 – 5:15 Off the Grid
- 6:00 – 6:45 B.E.G.
- 7:30 – 8:30 Last Kiss Goodnight
LAWN STAGE
- 1:00 – 1:45 Franklin Square
- 2:00 – 2:45 Acoustic Mike Mead and Eric Wolf Duo
- 3:00 – 3:45 Audio Lounge
- 4:00 – 4:45 ReStart
- 5:00 – 6:00 Girl Crush
STREET VENDORS
- Bird City Records
- Paparazzi
- Color Street
- Suzie’s Bubbles
- Spell Bound
- Bead Scene
- Pink Hippo
- Touchstone Crystals
- ReMax
- Rocktoberfest Merch
- Yamaha
- PRS
- Winegardner
- 98.3 Star FM
- Scary Strokes
- Harley Davidson- Motorcycle Simulator
- Kix Merch
FOOD VENDORS
- Ohana Snow
- Smokey Oak BBQ
- Judy’s Food Express
- Chick Fil A
- Koz’s Creamery
- Better Than Moms Meals
- Dooley’s BBQ & Seafood (Serving Seafood menu only)
- Pizza Hotline