MDOT SHA Starting Construction Work at MD Rt.4 and Mount Harmony Road on Friday, September 30, 2022

The Department of Public Works advises citizens that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is beginning the main construction phase of intersection improvements at MD 4 and Mount Harmony Road. Drivers are urged to stay alert, slow down and watch for driving pattern changes.

Starting Friday, Sept. 30, MDOT SHA will place a temporary barrier at the Mount Harmony Road median crossover and Mount Harmony Road connection to MD 4. Crews will open the Dunkirk Drive median and move the barrier to the Mount Harmony Road intersection using a single lane closure between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Once the temporary barriers are in place, the MD 4 median crossover will be closed to all traffic. Turning movements at the Harmony Road intersection will also be closed while construction is underway.

Drivers will be able to access Mount Harmony Road via Fowler Road. Additional project information is available at https://mdot-sha-md4-at-mount-harmony-rd-ca2365176-maryla….

For questions, residents may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603.