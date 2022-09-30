Prince George’s County Police Announces Graduation of 37 Recruits from Academy Session 147

The Prince George’s County Police Department is proud to announce the graduation of 37 recruits from the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Police Training Academy on Wednesday.

Of the 37 graduates, 26 will join us here at the Prince George’s County Police Department.

In addition, seven will be joining the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff, two will be headed to the City of Bowie Police Department, one is headed to the New Carrollton Police Department and the remaining one will be joining Capitol Heights Police Department.

We look forward to celebrating Session 147’s accomplishments.

