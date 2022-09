On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, a school administrator at Lackey High School detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a locker in the hallway.

A subsequent search of the locker revealed a plastic bag containing 28 grams of marijuana.

The School Resource Officer was notified, and the juvenile was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report. Parents are asked to discuss the dangers and consequences of drugs with their children. Cpl. J. Plunkett investigated.