NAS Patuxent River Extending Gate Hours at Gate 3 Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022 – Road Closures Expects Beginning Oct. 7th

NAS Patuxent River will extend its hours at Gate 3 from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Gate 3 will close on weekends and holidays.

Gate 1 will continue 24-hour operations seven days a week. Gate 2 is open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and closed weekends and holidays.

Scheduled work to complete road projects are to begin Friday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 11, 2022 for repaving of Harper’s Creek Bridge and installation of speed tables at critical intersections throughout the base.

Speed tables will be installed at the following locations October 7 to 8th, requiring road closures.

Cuddihy Road between BEQ Barracks and NEX Gas Station

Cedar Point Road between the Center stage Theater and MWR ITT Tickets and Travel Office

Whalen Road at the Base Supply Building 588

Speed tables are small, flat-topped speed bumps designed to slow traffic. NAS Patuxent River will install the speed tables at high-traffic crosswalks to improve pedestrian safety.

Command leadership instituted sweeping traffic safety reforms after reviewing traffic patterns over the past year. In addition to excessive speeding, pedestrian and bicyclist safety was found to be at risk. Pax River responded by lowering most speed limits around the base, as well as commissioning speed tables at well-used crosswalks.