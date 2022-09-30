Historic Sotterley Growing for Good Event Set for October 1st and 2nd is CANCELLED Due to Weather, Pumpkin Painting is Still a Go!

Historic Sotterley is sad to announce that we need to cancel our volunteer Growing for Good event this weekend. We were excited to have volunteers join us to sort, box, and distribute food to our food pantries, but our wonderful partners in the food pantries have let us know that many need to close due to the impending storm. Because of this, we will not have a way to distribute the food to those in need while it is still fresh.

On a happy note, our Pop-up event of mini-pumpkin painting for our youngest visitors is still a go!

As produce is being sorted and boxed on October 1st & 2nd to go out to our food pantries and those in need, we decided that we also want to share nature’s bounty with our youngest community members!

For ages 13 and under, all children coming to Sotterley that day will get a free mini-pumpkin to do pumpkin painting so that they can take a little piece of Southern Maryland home with them! Be sure to make time to enjoy the beauty of Sotterley for the day while you are here. Normal ground fees apply, and remember that our members are free!

Growing for Good will continue in the upcoming weeks, however, and we will have produce that needs to be picked, sorted, and distributed throughout the month of October. We will have some new dates when we will be doing this once we can coordinate with our partners in Farmers Feeding Southern Maryland.

If you are interested in helping us and are not already on our volunteer list, please email Kim at [email protected], and she will add you to her volunteer email list so that you will know our plans.

We are so grateful to our generous community for helping us throughout the year with Growing for Good, and we hope that you can join us on our rescheduled dates as well as in the future. Together, we can come together to not only help support those who need it most, but we can do our part to help build a better community.