Governor Hogan Proclaims October as Move Over Awareness Month, Expanded Law to Protect Road Users Takes Effect Saturday, October 1, 2022

Governor Larry Hogan declared October as Move Over Awareness Month in recognition of an expanded law taking effect on Saturday to protect all road users. Read the Move Over Awareness Month proclamation.

“Moving over and slowing down when passing a vehicle stopped on the highway isn’t just a matter of following the law—it is about saving lives,” said Governor Hogan. “This is especially critical to protect the crews and first responders who are working on the roads within inches of fast-moving traffic. We can all do our part to make sure that everyone gets where they’re going safely.”

The governor is issuing this proclamation today as part of a unified statewide effort—including an event being held this afternoon in Upper Marlboro featuring attendees from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), the Maryland General Assembly, and AAA Mid-Atlantic.





Previously, the Move Over Law applied only when approaching law enforcement vehicles, tow trucks, and emergency response vehicles and equipment. Last year, 1,847 citations were issued for move-over violations in Maryland.

The expanded Move Over Law (SB147) requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle that is stopped or parked and displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signs. The expanded law is in place to protect law enforcement, emergency responders, and any motorist who may encounter a roadside emergency and must stop near travel lanes. Maryland is the eighth state to expand its Move Over Law to include all disabled vehicles.

Roadside Emergencies: The state’s Highway Safety Office has published a guide for what to do in the event of a roadside emergency.

Public Awareness Campaign. Surveys by state transportation officials have shown that the overwhelming majority of drivers are unaware of the provisions of the Move Over Law and the importance of slowing down when approaching vehicles stopped on the highway.

MDOT and the Maryland State Police will continue to collaborate with federal, state, local, and grassroots partners on efforts to raise awareness of the expanded law. ‘Move Over or Slow Down’ messaging will be promoted on social media platforms as well as major roadways across the state.

Zero Deaths: The State of Maryland has set a goal of zero roadway fatalities and serious injuries through a data-driven approach.

