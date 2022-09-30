Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is Proud to Announce Three New Water Rescue Rafts

“The Hollywood VFD is proud to announce the new Raft 7 has arrived! Over a year ago, a Raft Committee was announce to start the replacement process for Raft 7. After numerous meetings and research, it was determined that not just a single unit could meet all of our needs with Water Rescues in Hollywood and the surrounding areas.

The Department decided to go with a three tiered system to cover the numerous waterways within our response areas.

Our first due is boarded by the Patuxent River on the northeast side with numerous creeks, ponds, and other potential flood areas throughout the Hollywood area. Because of the multiple types of waterways, we needed to have a solution for all of them. The Department purchased three different water crafts.

1. 15’4″ Oceanid RDC Rescue Banana – This unit will be stored(deflated) on Rescue Squad 7 for rapid deployment during different water rescues. This watercraft can be inflated within minutes and deployed during ice rescues or flood water.

2. 12’6″ Dib Rapid Response Boat with a 9hp Motor – This unit can be deployed from the River close to the shore to flood waters and ponds. Because of the size of this Unit, it can be carried to areas that are not accessible by vehicles and launched quickly by a minimum number of personnel.

3. 17’5″ Zodiac MilPro Center console with a 90hp Motor – This unit will be used in large waterways such as the Rivers and Creeks in the area. The Unit will be utilized as a Rescue Craft and not a Fire Boat.

Along with all 3 Watercraft, Rescue Squad 7 is fully equipped with numerous water rescue equipment that exceeds the standards. (Squad 7 is a 2016 Pierce Arrow XT 4600 Walk-in Rescue)

Over the next several months, Members will be participating in numerous hours of training to familiarize theirselves with these new units and train on Water Rescue Procedures. We are always looking for ways to improve our service to the community and ways to respond to all emergencies within our area.

As always, we want to thank the Community for supporting our 100% Volunteer Department. We are here for you 24/7.”

