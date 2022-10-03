FDR Boulveard in California Closed Due to Motor Vehicle Collision Caused by Wrong Way Driver

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at approximately 8:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of FDR Boulevard and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision.

Investigation found the sedan was travelling Eastbound in the Westbound lane of FDR Boulevard.

Police and First Responders continue to operate on the scene to evaluate two for injuries.

Roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

