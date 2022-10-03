Firefighters from St. Mary’s and Calvert County Respond to Shed Fire in Lusby, One Firefighter Flown to Trauma Center with Hand Injury

October 3, 2022

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Bay District and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the 10900 block of Cedar Drive in Lusby, for the reported structure on fire.

First arriving crews located a 10×20 shed fully engulfed in flames with extensions to a food trailer and other exterior structures.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 25 minutes.

While operating of the scene, one member of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department suffered a degloving injury to his hand. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested and landed nearby and transported the adult male to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department.



