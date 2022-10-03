Calvert County Fire and EMS Regret to Announce Passing of Past President and Life Member Charles “Bud” Ficke

It is with deep sadness that we share with you the passing of our past President, past Treasurer, and Life Member Charles “Bud” Ficke.

Bud joined St. Leonard Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Company 7 in February 1992. He obtained his Firefighter I, EVOC, First Responder, HazMat Awareness, HazMat Ops, Pumps, and Boater Safety certifications.

He was elected and served as President in 1996 and 1997 and as Treasurer from 1999 to 2006.

Bud was voted by our membership as Firefighter of the Year in 1992, was honored with the Eddie Long Memorial Award in 2000 and inducted into the Calvert County Hall of Fame in 2013.

From 1992 to 2006, Bud ran 5,089 emergency calls for service. Bud, along with his service and dedication to our department and to our community, will always be remembered.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 12 Noon for family visitation and 1pm for Firemen’s Prayers. Class A uniforms requested.

