Calvert County Board of Elections Provides Voting Information for 2022 General Election

As Election Day approaches, the Calvert County Board of Elections provides important voting information for residents. The Maryland general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Early voting will take place from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Voter Registration

The last day to register in advance to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Same-day voter registration will be available at all early voting centers and polling locations during early voting and on Election Day.

To complete a same-day registration, eligible, unregistered voters will need to bring a document that proves residency, such as an MVA-issued license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document with your name and current address.



The Maryland State Board of Elections has begun sending mail-in ballots to voters who have requested to vote by mail in the general election.

Individuals who wish to vote by mail must submit a mail-in ballot request form before Nov. 1, 2022. Completed request forms may be mailed or placed in the Election Board drop box located in front of the Community Resources Building at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick. Requests must be received by Nov. 1. A mail-in ballot can also be requested online with a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card. To complete an application online, visit vote.md.gov/NeedBallot. Voters may also request a form by calling the Calvert County Board of Elections at 410-535-2214.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 8 in order to be counted. Voters may also submit a ballot by placing it in one of the four secure drop boxes available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, until Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Drop boxes are under surveillance and ballots are retrieved daily by Board of Elections staff from the following locations:

Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick

Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby

Fairview Vote Center (behind the Calvert Library Fairview Branch), 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings

Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach

Sample ballots will begin arriving in mailboxes after Oct. 15. A sample ballot includes an example of the actual ballot the voter will receive, including a list of candidates and ballot referendums, the date of the election, voter precinct information and voting instructions.

Early Voting – Oct. 27 through Nov. 3

Individuals can vote early in person from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including Saturday and Sunday, at the following locations:

Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick

Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby

Fairview Vote Center (behind the Calvert Library Fairview Branch), 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings

Residents may vote at any early voting center and are encouraged to check the online wait-time dashboard for the approximate voter wait time at each location.

Election Day – Nov. 8

Voters may cast their ballot at their assigned polling center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The least crowded time to vote on Election Day is typically between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Citizens can find their polling place, which is based on their election precinct, by visiting the Maryland voting location lookup online. Voters may bring their sample ballots with them when they cast their vote. County transportation services will be available on Election Day.

