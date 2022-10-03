Applications Open for 2023 Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants

Applications are now being accepted for the Keep Maryland Beautiful grants program, managed by Forever Maryland in partnership with the Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Three different grants are being offered to help volunteer and nonprofit groups, communities, and land trusts to support environmental education projects, litter removal, citizen stewardship, and solve natural resource issues in urban and rural areas. The deadline to apply for funding is Nov. 15, 2022. Awards will be announced in spring 2023.

Keep Maryland Beautiful grants will be offered in two categories: Environmental Education and Community Initiatives for community groups, local governments, and nonprofits; and Land Trust Capacity, Excellence, and Stewardship for local land trusts. Keep Maryland Beautiful grants are awarded annually to support the removal of thousands of pounds of litter and the revitalization of public lands and waterways in an effort to enhance and expand local capacity to conserve the state’s resources.

“Over the course of several successful grant periods, the Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants program has highlighted many individuals, organizations and communities who have been a positive force of change,” said Forever Maryland Chair Nick Dilks. “Forever Maryland is humbled by the recipients and their impact. We look forward to the next wave of prospects, while learning about their goals and missions.”

“I’m proud to be part of such a great program, as I’ve been able to witness our grant winners shape their communities and themselves into a formidable group for Maryland conservation,” said MET chair Gary Burnett.

Funding for the Keep Maryland Beautiful grants program is provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation, Forever Maryland, and Maryland Environmental Trust.

Grants and funding amount available are:

Aileen Hughes Grants of up to $5,000 are awarded to an individual representing a Maryland land trust for outstanding leadership, partnership, and innovation in a conservation project or organization development.

Citizen Stewardship Grants of up to $5,000 is awarded to schools, nonprofits, and other community organizations whose missions are centered upon directly engaging community members (especially children and young adults) in environmental education and stewardship. These grants also support organizations that demonstrate active engagement as defenders of the environment by developing innovative solutions to local environmental problems.

Janice Hollman Grants of up to $10,000 are awarded to land trusts to increase capacity, support programming and innovation, and foster stronger, better-connected trusts that will protect all natural resources and enhance the lives of citizens and generations to come.

Fiscal Year 2022 awards included 85 grants totaling $320,000 for beautification projects, community cleanup activities, and environmental education programs in 19 counties and Baltimore City.