Maryland State Police Investigating Reported Hit and Run Involving Pedestrian, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Comfort Inn and Suites located at 21885 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The 911 caller reported the male victim walked into the hotel reporting he was struck by a vehicle and requested an ambulance. The victim reported he struck approximately 1 hour prior, and walked to the hotel for assistance.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the incident. It is unknown where the victim was struck. The victim stated he believed he was near Tulagi Place in Lexington Park.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

