Maryland State Police To Celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend with Communities Across The State

Maryland State Police will join faith-based organizations and law enforcement agencies across the state to celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend, which is set for Oct. 7-10, 2022.

National Faith & Blue Weekend is a collaborative initiative that builds bridges and breaks down biases through activities and outreach amongst law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve.

The weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Law enforcement entities and faith-based groups are key pillars of a local community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive.

Maryland State Police is embracing this concept and have events planned everywhere from Western Maryland to the Baltimore region to the Eastern Shore. Troopers will gather with communities of many faiths with the goal of realizing effective police-community engagement.

Maryland State Police will participate in the following events:

Oct. 8 – St. Mary’s County

Vincent de Paul 15th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk – 7:30 a.m. to noon at Father Andrew White School, 22850 Washington Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650

Oct. 9 – Calvert and Prince George’s County

Law Enforcement Church Service – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Life Church Calvert, 35 Cox Road, Huntingtown, Maryland 20639

– 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Life Church Calvert, 35 Cox Road, Huntingtown, Maryland 20639 Church Reception and Community Dialogue – 1 to 5 p.m. at Breath of Life SDA Church, 11310 Fort Washington Road, Fort Washington, Maryland 20744

Troopers are looking forward to celebrating this important community building weekend with residents across Maryland.