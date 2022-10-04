Leonardtown Halloween Movie Fest at Port of Leonardtown Park on October 22, 2022

Calling all ghosts and ghouls, ninjas and ballerinas, join us for an exciting evening of Halloween fun at the Port of Leonardtown Park (23190 Newtowne Neck Rd., Leonardtown, MD 20650) when the Town of Leonardtown and Port of Leonardtown Winery Presents The Leonardtown Halloween Movie Festival in the Park on Saturday, October 22nd from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

We’ll be screening a popular Halloween favorite featuring a ghost who causes mayhem (Be careful not to say his name three times!), and the evening will be hosted by popular characters from the movie!

This event is FREE, but due to limited space and licensing requirements, RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED (only 50 tickets are available!). If interested, please don’t delay and register at: [email protected] or [email protected].

Planned Activities Include:

5 PM – 6:30 PM *COSTUME CONTEST with prizes

*TRUNK-OR-TREAT Hosted by area businesses/organizations – Please bring your own treat bag!

LIVE MUSIC provided by John Zimmerman, FACE PAINTING with Artist Jamie Naluai, BALLOON ART with Kreative Kharacters, GAMES & ACTIVITIES hosted by characters from the movie!

6:30 p.m., to 8:30 p.m., MOVIE SCREENING, Please bring a blanket or lawn chair for your comfort.

Note: Luxury picnics with themed settings, seating, charcuterie, popcorn bags and treats are available through FanciPants Luxury Picnics at a discounted rate of $25/pp for the event (more info provided upon registration at [email protected])!

