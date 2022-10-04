Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Possession of Altered Shotgun

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27300 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a welfare check of an individual sleeping inside a vehicle at an area business.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the vehicle occupied by Alexander Wayne Pope, age 28 of Mechanicsville, parked at the fuel pumps.

Pope was observed to have a firearm in his lap and was subsequently taken into custody. Located in the vehicle was an altered shotgun, suspected cocaine, and several suspected CDS smoking devices.

Pope was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with multiple firearm offenses and drug charges.

